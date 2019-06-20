Tonight is the night some of the best players in college basketball have been waiting for. The NBA Draft is about to go down which means teams will be injected with some much-needed young talent. Many of these players have the potential to usher in a whole new era of NBA basketball and at the forefront of this is Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils. Williamson is the most hyped up prospect we have seen since LeBron James and has an opportunity to make the New Orleans Pelicans a title contender should they choose to draft him first overall.

Some of the other big name prospects are Ja Morant and RJ Barrett who are expected to go to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks respectively, although anything can happen.

If you're interested in watching the NBA Draft tonight, live coverage will begin at 7 P.M. EST and you will be able to watch all of the action on ESPN. This year's draft will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. Below you can find the complete draft order for both rounds of the event.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

First Round:

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

Second Round:

31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)

44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)

48. LA Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)