It's a big night for some of the best prospects in the game.
Tonight is the night some of the best players in college basketball have been waiting for. The NBA Draft is about to go down which means teams will be injected with some much-needed young talent. Many of these players have the potential to usher in a whole new era of NBA basketball and at the forefront of this is Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils. Williamson is the most hyped up prospect we have seen since LeBron James and has an opportunity to make the New Orleans Pelicans a title contender should they choose to draft him first overall.
Some of the other big name prospects are Ja Morant and RJ Barrett who are expected to go to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks respectively, although anything can happen.
If you're interested in watching the NBA Draft tonight, live coverage will begin at 7 P.M. EST and you will be able to watch all of the action on ESPN. This year's draft will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. Below you can find the complete draft order for both rounds of the event.
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
First Round:
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
Second Round:
31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)
37. Dallas
38. Chicago (from Memphis)
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)
42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)
44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)
48. LA Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)