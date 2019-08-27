Another year, another MTV Video Music Awards. Now, it seems like it's the only time of the year when MTV actually has a block of time specifically dedicated to praising music, as opposed to reality television, but that's a story for another day. The VMAs honor the visuals that bring the music to life. Despite what MTV might represent now, it's an important night for music. The biggest stars come out for the event, even those who have nothing to do with the music industry.

As usual, the stars come out looking fly as ever. Many of the hottest came out to show out. To kick things off, MTV made sure to bring out the woman who's carried the entire summer: Megan Thee Stallion. Not only did she come out to perform but she also didn't leave empty-handed. Considering it is a Hot Girl Summer, her new single featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign also got Megan her first moon man for Best Power Anthem.

A few other familiar faces hit the red carpet as well. Rick Ross, Big Sean, Lil Nas X, Safaree Samuels, JuJu, H.E.R., Ice-T, Diplo, and more showed face on the red carpet.

It's definitely looking like it's going to be a packed evening. Let's see if its a controversial as previous years. Peep the best looks below.





