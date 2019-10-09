It's that time again! The BET Hip Hop Awards are on tonight with performances from artists like Saweetie, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Rapsody, Lil Baby, and more. There are a few artists, however, that won't be taking to the main stage, but BET still gave them an opportunity to show off their skills at the Hip Hop Awards cypher.

Circling up to spit a few bars were Kash Doll, IDK, Travis Thompson, Iman Shumpert, and King Los. The five emcees took turns showcasing their flows over Meek Mill's hit track "Going Bad" featuring Drake. Although some of these artists have been on their grind for years, they're still seen as rising artists in the mainstream music culture. They each showed why it's time for them to stand in the spotlight with hopes that they'll be on the main stage in years to come.

This isn't the first time that Kash Doll has made her way into the cypher; back in 2017, she was linked with Rapsody, Leikeli47, and Tokyo Jetz. It's good to see these artists showing the world that they're ready for their closeup, so give it a listen and let us know who you think bodied their verse. Make sure to keep up with the list of winners from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards right here.