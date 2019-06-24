The 2019 BET Awards brought many prominent hip-hop voices under the same roof. Given a) the inherent sense of healthy competition embedded within the culture, and b) the shared love of high-fashion and stunting in new outfits, it's no wonder the Red Carpet was a lavish affair indeed. While you can check out a complete list of winners and nominees right here, many have been eager to see the different fashion styles assembled in one fell swoop. Here, you can check out some of the biggest acts in full Red-Carpet attire, as revealed through the gallery below.

While the carpet is technically "blue," word to Snoop Dogg, the sentiment remains the same. Many of the game's best and brightest held it down throughout the evening, including newcomers like Gunna, YK Osiris, and Lil Tjay. Big Rick Ross, Migos, Tee Grizzley, PnB Rock, T.I, Tiny, Meek Mill, and many more were also in attendance, dressed to the nines as they say.

Check out the gallery below, and sound off - who was the most stylish rapper of the evening?

Lil Tjay

LaLa Anthony & Meek Mill

Tee Grizzley & PnB Rock

Gunna

T.I. & Tiny

Migos

Rick Ross

YK Osiris

Saweetie

YBN Almighty Jay, Dream Doll, Method Man

