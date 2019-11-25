Sunday evening, the American Music Awards are slated to take place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre where top performers such as Travis Scott, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, among a slew of others, are slated to take the stage while host Ciara will lead the ceremonies.

Among the night's top nominees is Post Malone who is nominated for seven awards including Artists of The Year, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow behind with six nominations each. It's Taylor Swift, however, who could possibly make history with the most AMA wins. She currently holds 23 trophies. With four nominations, Swift stands to eclipse Michael Jackson's record of 24 wins.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita" 
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK 
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK 
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK 
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK 
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY 
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY 
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY 
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY 
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY 
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP 
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP 
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B 
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B 
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B 
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN 
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse