The iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 will be making its way back to retailers this Holiday season for the first time since 2012, and they're looking just as sweet as ever. The 2019 Bred 11s won't be hitting retailers until December 14, but thanks to @HanZuYing we already have detailed photos of what's to come.

As seen in the IG post embedded below, the black and red 11s will come equipped with a higher-cut patent leather, similar to recent Air Jordan 11 Holiday releases like the "Space Jam" and "Concord" colorways. Additionally, the "23" will indeed be on the heel.

This December will mark the first time the Bred 11s have released since they were retro'd in 2012. A low-top version also dropped in 2015. The beloved sneakers were originally introduced in 1995, and the 2019 version looks to mirror that OG design.

Jordan Brand also has plans to release an all-new "Vast Grey" colorway as part of their annual Holiday lineup. Click here for more details on that colorway and stay tuned for additional shots of the Bred 11s.