MORNING DEW (DONK) REMIX - Song by Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z

Beyonce's "Morning Dew (Donk)" now has a remix, and it features none other than her husband, the legendary JAŸ-Z.

Beyoncé remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and the same can be said of her husband, JAŸ-Z. A few weeks back, Beyoncé dropped "MORNING DEW (DONK)," seemingly out of nowhere. Fans were enjoying the track, and on Wednesday, we got a remix. Although this time around, JAŸ-Z is around for the ride. As you can imagine, the chemistry on this track is off the charts. The core of the song is all there, while Hov comes in and spits a fire verse, with the "Mo Bamba" sample percolating in the background. Fans have been waiting to hear JAŸ-Z on a record this year. Perhaps he has more in store for us as the year goes on.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!