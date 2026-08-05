MORNING DEW (DONK) REMIX - Song by Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z

Beyoncé remains one of the biggest artists in the world, and the same can be said of her husband, JAŸ-Z. A few weeks back, Beyoncé dropped "MORNING DEW (DONK)," seemingly out of nowhere. Fans were enjoying the track, and on Wednesday, we got a remix. Although this time around, JAŸ-Z is around for the ride. As you can imagine, the chemistry on this track is off the charts. The core of the song is all there, while Hov comes in and spits a fire verse, with the "Mo Bamba" sample percolating in the background. Fans have been waiting to hear JAŸ-Z on a record this year. Perhaps he has more in store for us as the year goes on.
Release Date: August 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from MORNING DEW (DONK)
We know what that night did
Let's see what that mornin' do (Donkey, donkey, donk')
Top of the top, sloppy as a mornin' dew
My watches vintage, I don't need nothin' new