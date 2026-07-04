MORNING DEW (DONK) – Song by Beyoncé

Beyoncé hasn't dropped new material in a while, which is why fans were shocked this Fourth of July morning by her new single "MORNING DEW (DONK)." It has absolutely gorgeous production and a relaxed but still powerful performance from the legendary singer, and we can't wait to hear what's next. Apparently, this new song (which fans have been demanding for a long time following previous teases) will be on the 20th anniversary edition of B'DAY, and it comes 60 days before her 45th birthday. With production assistance from Pharrell and well-balanced songwriting and production approaches, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" is stellar.
Release Date: July 4, 2026
Genre: Pop / Soul
Album: B'DAY (20th anniversary edition)
Quotable Lyrics from MORNING DEW (DONK)
It's something 'bout that look you give me,
Makin' me feel that young love inside,
It's something 'bout that feelin' you give me,
I can't resist them butterflies