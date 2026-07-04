MORNING DEW (DONK) – Song by Beyoncé

"MORNING DEW (DONK)" by Beyoncé shocked fans this Fourth of July morning, but it sounds as good as you'd expect.

Beyoncé hasn't dropped new material in a while, which is why fans were shocked this Fourth of July morning by her new single "MORNING DEW (DONK)." It has absolutely gorgeous production and a relaxed but still powerful performance from the legendary singer, and we can't wait to hear what's next. Apparently, this new song (which fans have been demanding for a long time following previous teases) will be on the 20th anniversary edition of B'DAY, and it comes 60 days before her 45th birthday. With production assistance from Pharrell and well-balanced songwriting and production approaches, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" is stellar.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.