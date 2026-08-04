Rihanna Celebrates Barbados’ Crop Over In Massive Costume

BY Erika Marie
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2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
A towering feathered costume helped Rihanna steal the spotlight during Barbados’ Grand Kadooment celebration.

Grand Kadooment is built for excess, but one costume still managed to swallow the road. Rihanna joined Barbados’ Crop Over finale on Monday, August 3, encased in multicolored gemstones and a towering arrangement of feathers that extended above her head and around her body. The appearance marked her first time participating in the parade since 2024.

A metallic teal base sat beneath the elaborate body harness, while pink, purple, blue, and green stones covered nearly every visible inch of the design. Gemstone accents continued across Rihanna’s face and legs, and an oversized feathered headpiece gave the costume its enormous silhouette. PEOPLE reported Barbadian designer Lauren Austin created the custom ensemble, continuing a working relationship with Rihanna that has shaped several of her most memorable Crop Over looks.

The outfit was not being saved for a controlled entrance or a few photographs from the sidelines. Rihanna danced with Aura, the band connected to her brother Rorrey Fenty, and moved through the festivities alongside other masqueraders. Members of her family and longtime friends were also spotted celebrating with her during the parade.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Passionately Explains His Love For Rihanna: "She's Always F*cking There For Me"

A Coveted Festival

Grand Kadooment closes Barbados’ annual Crop Over season, which grew from the island’s sugar-cane harvest tradition and now encompasses weeks of music, competitions, parties and cultural events. Costumed bands fill the streets for the finale, with participants dancing behind music trucks in designs covered with feathers, sequins and jewels. Rihanna’s international profile may bring another level of attention to the parade, but her history with the festival stretches back to her youth in Barbados.

Her past appearances have produced their own fashion archive, including crystal-heavy costumes, turquoise hair, bright pink feathers and more restrained all-white designs. Austin has worked with Rihanna on Crop Over ensembles dating back more than a decade, making the 2026 costume part of a continuing collaboration between the singer and a designer from her home country.

The Barbados visit included a family celebration as well. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marked their son Riot Rose Mayers’ third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party on August 1. Riot is the couple’s second child, joining older brother RZA and their younger sister, Rocki Irish Mayers, who was born in September 2025. Two days later, Rihanna was back on the Grand Kadooment route for the festival’s marquee parade.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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