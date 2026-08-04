Rihanna Celebrates Barbados’ Crop Over In Massive Costume

Grand Kadooment is built for excess, but one costume still managed to swallow the road. Rihanna joined Barbados’ Crop Over finale on Monday, August 3, encased in multicolored gemstones and a towering arrangement of feathers that extended above her head and around her body. The appearance marked her first time participating in the parade since 2024.
A metallic teal base sat beneath the elaborate body harness, while pink, purple, blue, and green stones covered nearly every visible inch of the design. Gemstone accents continued across Rihanna’s face and legs, and an oversized feathered headpiece gave the costume its enormous silhouette. PEOPLE reported Barbadian designer Lauren Austin created the custom ensemble, continuing a working relationship with Rihanna that has shaped several of her most memorable Crop Over looks.
The outfit was not being saved for a controlled entrance or a few photographs from the sidelines. Rihanna danced with Aura, the band connected to her brother Rorrey Fenty, and moved through the festivities alongside other masqueraders. Members of her family and longtime friends were also spotted celebrating with her during the parade.
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A Coveted Festival
Grand Kadooment closes Barbados’ annual Crop Over season, which grew from the island’s sugar-cane harvest tradition and now encompasses weeks of music, competitions, parties and cultural events. Costumed bands fill the streets for the finale, with participants dancing behind music trucks in designs covered with feathers, sequins and jewels. Rihanna’s international profile may bring another level of attention to the parade, but her history with the festival stretches back to her youth in Barbados.
Her past appearances have produced their own fashion archive, including crystal-heavy costumes, turquoise hair, bright pink feathers and more restrained all-white designs. Austin has worked with Rihanna on Crop Over ensembles dating back more than a decade, making the 2026 costume part of a continuing collaboration between the singer and a designer from her home country.
The Barbados visit included a family celebration as well. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marked their son Riot Rose Mayers’ third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party on August 1. Riot is the couple’s second child, joining older brother RZA and their younger sister, Rocki Irish Mayers, who was born in September 2025. Two days later, Rihanna was back on the Grand Kadooment route for the festival’s marquee parade.