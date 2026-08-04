ASAP Rocky might be living a fairy tale dream. After all, he has three kids with Rihanna. During a recent interview with Jason Lee, the rapper opened up about their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. He explained how she often came to his side when he was at his lowest.

“She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest,” he recalled. Ultimately, he said that their bond boiled down to the fact that she was the only person that could match him.

“When my dad died, she was there for me. When I got locked up Sweden, she was there for me,” he continued. “When the Relli shit happened, she was there for me. Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, rather if we’re friends platonically or we’re in a couple relationship, she’s always f**king there for me, bro.”

Rihanna Held Down ASAP Rocky

He also explained how she supported him when his father died, which happened around the time his debut album dropped.

“My first album went number one. My dad died on Christmas. I was on my bathroom floor in Paris, crying. She called me for some reason, to congratulate me in Paris. We both in Paris. I didn’t know she was [in Paris], she didn’t know I was in Paris. And I told her, ‘I’m down. I feel like this. I feel like that,” he said. ““Bro, shorty rushed to my [hotel]. I don’t even know how Rihanna got the key to my [hotel] room. I stopped answering my phone, all that shit. She walked right in. ‘Yo, you good?’ Talked to me, all this other shit. That really was my friend.”