A$AP Rocky Passionately Explains His Love For Rihanna: "She's Always F*cking There For Me"

BY Aron A.
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ASAp Rocky
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky found himself a real ride-or-die in Rihanna.

ASAP Rocky might be living a fairy tale dream. After all, he has three kids with Rihanna. During a recent interview with Jason Lee, the rapper opened up about their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years. He explained how she often came to his side when he was at his lowest.

“She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest,” he recalled. Ultimately, he said that their bond boiled down to the fact that she was the only person that could match him. 

“When my dad died, she was there for me. When I got locked up Sweden, she was there for me,” he continued. “When the Relli shit happened, she was there for me. Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, rather if we’re friends platonically or we’re in a couple relationship, she’s always f**king there for me, bro.”

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Rihanna Held Down ASAP Rocky

He also explained how she supported him when his father died, which happened around the time his debut album dropped. 

“My first album went number one. My dad died on Christmas. I was on my bathroom floor in Paris, crying. She called me for some reason, to congratulate me in Paris. We both in Paris. I didn’t know she was [in Paris], she didn’t know I was in Paris. And I told her, ‘I’m down. I feel like this. I feel like that,” he said. ““Bro, shorty rushed to my [hotel]. I don’t even know how Rihanna got the key to my [hotel] room. I stopped answering my phone, all that shit. She walked right in. ‘Yo, you good?’ Talked to me, all this other shit. That really was my friend.”

Throughout the segment, Rocky’s voice trembles as if he’s about to break down in tears. It’s a pretty beautiful display of their bond and how it’s evolved over the years. Check out the clip above.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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