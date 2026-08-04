Cartel Bo Denies That He Kidnapped Wife & Says Handcuffs Were For OnlyFans Content

Houston rapper Cartel Bo has been hit with some serious allegations in the past week. Reports emerged that the Pablo rapper was arrested and charged on allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence, and assault. However, his attorneys are not pushing back on the claims made by prosecutors, pinpointing key evidence in court that they say doesn’t prove the accusations against him, per All Hip Hop.

The case largely stems from allegations involving the mother of Cartel Bo’s children, Alexia Valdez, who authorities claim was unlawfully restrained inside a Houston residence in July and escaped before seeking help. The records claim that Bo abducted Valdez and put her inside a closet with deadbolts and then sexually assaulted her. The charges also claim that investigators found handcuffs, zip ties, and the closet lock during their welfare check.

Cartel Bo’s legal team offered a different explanation for some of those items, arguing that the handcuffs recovered by investigators were connected to consensual adult content the couple created for OnlyFans. Attorney Samuel Milledge told reporters that the prosecution’s case is based largely on statements that have not been independently supported by evidence.

The family-violence assault allegations relate to an alleged misdemeanor that involves a reported attack on Valdez’s Uber driver. The driver claimed that he tried to intervene at a studio in June when a dispute occurred and was punched repeatedly.

Cartel Bo's Defense Speaks

The major issue here surrounds the 911 call made by Bo’s aunt, Sonya Guidry, who had custody of the children. Milledge questioned the timeline as Guidry initially reported a missing person to the police, then later called claiming there was a kidnapping. Moreover, there’s a signed affidavit of non-prosecution that Valdez signed where she claimed that Bo was innocent and that police forced her to make statements against him.

His other attorney ultimately argued that Valdez recanted her statement, adding that law enforcement agents “harassed and intimidated” her.