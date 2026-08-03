James Harden's Deposition In Moses Malone Jr. Assault Case Surfaces Online

BY Aron A.
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Basketball: USA Team Training
July 14, 2012; Washington, DC, USA; United States forward James Harden (12) stands on the court during USA team training at the DC Armory. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The former NBA MVP denies orchestrating Moses Malone Jr.'s 2016 assault in newly surfaced sworn testimony.

A few years ago, Moses Malone Jr.’s lawsuit against James Harden was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. However, even though Harden was cleared, his sworn deposition has recently surfaced online, and it’s got the internet talking. 

Throughout the testimony, Harden repeatedly makes it clear that he never met, spoke to, or communicated with Malone Jr. before the alleged attack. He vehemently rejected claims that he played any role in what occurred. Harden also denied sending threatening messages or directing anyone to confront Malone Jr. after the former college basketball player criticized the $249 registration fee for Harden's youth basketball camp on Facebook.

Attorneys questioned Harden extensively about his ties to V Live and several people associated with the venue, including promoter Shari "Molo" Malawi. Harden acknowledged Malawi occasionally helped coordinate reservations and social outings in Houston but disputed suggestions they shared a close personal relationship. He also answered questions about his security personnel, his frequent visits to the club and what he remembered from the night of the alleged assault. Harden maintained he never heard threats directed at Malone Jr. and had no knowledge of any planned attack.

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What Was James Harden's Deposition About?

The deposition stems from a lawsuit filed by Malone Jr., who said he was beaten and robbed by a group of men, some armed, outside a nightclub in June 2016 after posting criticism of Harden's basketball camp online. An amended complaint later claimed Harden ordered the attack through club security guard Darian Blount, alleging the assault was carried out in retaliation for the social media post. Harden has consistently denied those accusations and was never criminally charged in the case.

During a recent interview, Moses Malone Jr. also discussed Harden's alleged pattern of using intimidation tactics and strongarming, including his lawsuit against the NBA star.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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