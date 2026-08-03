James Harden's Deposition In Moses Malone Jr. Assault Case Surfaces Online

A few years ago, Moses Malone Jr.’s lawsuit against James Harden was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. However, even though Harden was cleared, his sworn deposition has recently surfaced online, and it’s got the internet talking.

Throughout the testimony, Harden repeatedly makes it clear that he never met, spoke to, or communicated with Malone Jr. before the alleged attack. He vehemently rejected claims that he played any role in what occurred. Harden also denied sending threatening messages or directing anyone to confront Malone Jr. after the former college basketball player criticized the $249 registration fee for Harden's youth basketball camp on Facebook.

Attorneys questioned Harden extensively about his ties to V Live and several people associated with the venue, including promoter Shari "Molo" Malawi. Harden acknowledged Malawi occasionally helped coordinate reservations and social outings in Houston but disputed suggestions they shared a close personal relationship. He also answered questions about his security personnel, his frequent visits to the club and what he remembered from the night of the alleged assault. Harden maintained he never heard threats directed at Malone Jr. and had no knowledge of any planned attack.

What Was James Harden's Deposition About?

The deposition stems from a lawsuit filed by Malone Jr., who said he was beaten and robbed by a group of men, some armed, outside a nightclub in June 2016 after posting criticism of Harden's basketball camp online. An amended complaint later claimed Harden ordered the attack through club security guard Darian Blount, alleging the assault was carried out in retaliation for the social media post. Harden has consistently denied those accusations and was never criminally charged in the case.