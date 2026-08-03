Future Is Already Teasing His Next Album

Future is among the most legendary artists in the history of rap. Overall, he has a plethora of incredible albums to his name, with some classics sprinkled in for good measure. He continues to drop music, including his most recent project, The Real Me.

Unfortunately, The Real Me did not hit like some fans were hoping it would. The project was polarizing thanks to a plethora of songs that went in an entirely different direction. Furthermore, there were some production choices that left a lot to be desired.

The album has already fallen down the charts. In its second week, it sold fewer units than Drake's ICEMAN, which came out two months prior. Needless to say, the fans have made their thoughts crystal clear.

Interestingly enough, this hasn't fazed Future. Instead, he is looking to come right back with another new project. In a new Instagram story, he teased his next project, and the fans are in mind.

Future Is Looking To Drop Again

"Thanks for the #1 album," he wrote. "I'm always super grateful for the consistent love 1000% this next one for you."

One has to think about the implications of such a statement. Was The Real Me not for the fans? If not, who was it for? Perhaps Future was trying to make an artistic statement. If so, it fell a bit flat.