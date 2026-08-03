Future Is Already Teasing His Next Album

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rapper Future performs onstage during Future &amp; Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour on August 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Future recently dropped off his new album, "The Real Me," but it appears as though he is already back for more.

Future is among the most legendary artists in the history of rap. Overall, he has a plethora of incredible albums to his name, with some classics sprinkled in for good measure. He continues to drop music, including his most recent project, The Real Me.

Unfortunately, The Real Me did not hit like some fans were hoping it would. The project was polarizing thanks to a plethora of songs that went in an entirely different direction. Furthermore, there were some production choices that left a lot to be desired.

The album has already fallen down the charts. In its second week, it sold fewer units than Drake's ICEMAN, which came out two months prior. Needless to say, the fans have made their thoughts crystal clear.

Interestingly enough, this hasn't fazed Future. Instead, he is looking to come right back with another new project. In a new Instagram story, he teased his next project, and the fans are in mind.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Future Is Looking To Drop Again

"Thanks for the #1 album," he wrote. "I'm always super grateful for the consistent love 1000% this next one for you."

One has to think about the implications of such a statement. Was The Real Me not for the fans? If not, who was it for? Perhaps Future was trying to make an artistic statement. If so, it fell a bit flat.

Regardless, the prospect of a new Future album is not shocking. Back in 2024, he released three albums in the span of six months. He's known to be a workaholic once he gets into that studio, and his latest statement is a shining example of that.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0