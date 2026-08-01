Bruce Wayne – Song by Be:First feat. Flo Milli & ATL Jacob

Be:First is a boy band out of Japan that's making waves in the world of J-pop, which Flo Milli and ATL Jacob joined on their new single "Bruce Wayne." Fittingly, the track takes on quite the ominous and nocturnal vibe thanks to Jacob's production. Deep bass, minimal melody, crisp percussion, and woozy synth leads give the track a propulsive pace despite its simplicity. Milli comes through with a lot of expected charisma and energy, adding some more vibrance to an otherwise brooding cut. Leading the way, Be:First's members come through with more subtle and muted performances more in line with the beat. For those unfamiliar with them, this is a solid introduction.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / J-Pop
Album: WATCH ME (dropping September 18)
Quotable Lyrics from Bruce Wayne
Go play with your kids, b***h, I'm not one of them,
I done ran it up, h*e, I got plenty M's,
Fly to Tokyo, two hundred in my Louis bag,
Don't keep checking for me, I might hurt your feelings bad