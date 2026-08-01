Bruce Wayne – Song by Be:First feat. Flo Milli & ATL Jacob

"Bruce Wayne" by Be:First sees ATL Jacob and Flo Milli entering the world of J-pop, and it makes for a brooding track.

Go play with your kids, b***h, I'm not one of them, I done ran it up, h*e, I got plenty M's, Fly to Tokyo, two hundred in my Louis bag, Don't keep checking for me, I might hurt your feelings bad

Be:First is a boy band out of Japan that's making waves in the world of J-pop, which Flo Milli and ATL Jacob joined on their new single "Bruce Wayne." Fittingly, the track takes on quite the ominous and nocturnal vibe thanks to Jacob's production. Deep bass, minimal melody, crisp percussion, and woozy synth leads give the track a propulsive pace despite its simplicity. Milli comes through with a lot of expected charisma and energy, adding some more vibrance to an otherwise brooding cut. Leading the way, Be:First's members come through with more subtle and muted performances more in line with the beat. For those unfamiliar with them, this is a solid introduction.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.