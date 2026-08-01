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Bruce Wayne – Song by Be:First feat. Flo Milli & ATL Jacob
"Bruce Wayne" by Be:First sees ATL Jacob and Flo Milli entering the world of J-pop, and it makes for a brooding track.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 01, 2026