Coulda Shoulda Woulda - Song by Russ

Russ is back with a new single, "Coulda Shoulda Woulda," in which he aims at those who say they could do what he did.

Russ is an artist who has had to deal with his fair share of hate over the years. Overall, he is an artist that some have criticized for being "high and mighty." However, there is no denying the artist has a dedicated fanbase that is ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. He continues to release music at a frequent clip, and on Friday, he came through with "Coulda Shoulda Woulda." It is an energetic rap-centric track in which Russ takes aim at his doubters. The people who constantly claim they could do what he's done, but simply haven't.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!