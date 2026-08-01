Coulda Shoulda Woulda - Song by Russ

Russ is an artist who has had to deal with his fair share of hate over the years. Overall, he is an artist that some have criticized for being "high and mighty." However, there is no denying the artist has a dedicated fanbase that is ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. He continues to release music at a frequent clip, and on Friday, he came through with "Coulda Shoulda Woulda." It is an energetic rap-centric track in which Russ takes aim at his doubters. The people who constantly claim they could do what he's done, but simply haven't.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Coulda Shoulda Woulda
I feel unlocked and I'm takin' advantage
Planted the seeds but they think I was planted
I'm not a fan of excuses and bitchin'
Coulda, shoulda, woulda, you didn't