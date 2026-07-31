SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 (DRINK & SMOKE) - Album by Too $hort

Too $hort has had a long and storied career in hip-hop. The fans love his music, and they are always excited when he drops. On Friday, he delivered an exciting new project, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 (DRINK & SMOKE). This is a 13-track project with a plethora of features. Lil Jon, E-40, Tyga, Saweetie, Suga Free, Mount Westmore, Snow Tha Product, and Show Banga are just some of the names to be found here. It's a cool album, and one that will certainly satisfy his longtime listeners.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2
- Better Pimp (featuring Lil Jon)
- Drink & Smoke (featuring E-40 & Tyga)
- Back It Up (featuring Lil Jon, Show Banga and UC Kayla)
- Thicky (featuring Lil Jon)
- That’s My Bih (featuring Saweetie)
- Wouldn’t Wanna Be Him (featuring Lil Jon)
- I’m Not A Square (featuring Suga Free and Decadez)
- Good Coochie (featuring MT Westmore)
- So So So Good (featuring Snow The Product)
- The Invite (Interlude)
- We Came To Party
- Out Tonight (featuring King George)
- Five Letter Word (featuring Godfrey)