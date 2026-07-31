SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 (DRINK & SMOKE) - Album by Too $hort

BY Alexander Cole
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Too $hort is a rap legend, and on Friday, he came through with his new project, "SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 (DRINK & SMOKE).

Too $hort has had a long and storied career in hip-hop. The fans love his music, and they are always excited when he drops. On Friday, he delivered an exciting new project, SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 (DRINK & SMOKE). This is a 13-track project with a plethora of features. Lil Jon, E-40, Tyga, Saweetie, Suga Free, Mount Westmore, Snow Tha Product, and Show Banga are just some of the names to be found here. It's a cool album, and one that will certainly satisfy his longtime listeners.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist from SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2
  1. Better Pimp (featuring Lil Jon)
  2. Drink & Smoke (featuring E-40 & Tyga) 
  3. Back It Up (featuring Lil Jon, Show Banga and UC Kayla)
  4. Thicky (featuring Lil Jon)
  5. That’s My Bih (featuring Saweetie) 
  6. Wouldn’t Wanna Be Him (featuring Lil Jon)
  7. I’m Not A Square (featuring Suga Free and Decadez)
  8. Good Coochie (featuring MT Westmore)
  9. So So So Good (featuring Snow The Product)
  10. The Invite (Interlude)
  11. We Came To Party 
  12. Out Tonight (featuring King George)
  13. Five Letter Word (featuring Godfrey)
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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