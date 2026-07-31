PUSSY PINK - Album by BBYKOBE

Grammy-nominated producer BBYKOBE has been grinding as a solo artist for a minute now. Today, he dropped off the new EP, PUSSY PINK. As you can guess from the title of the project, there are certainly some sensual-sounding songs throughout the tracklist. The bouncy production makes each track engaging, while BBYKOBE's auto-tune-soaked melodies act as their own instrument. It's a cool project, and indicative of an artist who is hungry for more.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for PUSSY PINK
- Pink!
- Down Low!
- Nasty!
- No Homegirls!
- Sex Me!
- Ex-Girl.
- Champagne Room (feat. Cash Cobain)
- U Miss Me?
- Swang.
- Go. (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)
- We Grew Apart (Michelle's Outro)