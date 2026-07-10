new avatar - Album by Kelela

R&B star Kelela has been teasing her new album, "new avatar," and today, it arrived with features from PinkPantheress, Foushee, and more.

Kelela has always been an innovative voice in the R&B world, and her new album, new avatar, is another example of that. From the production to the vocals, this is an album that will take you into a new dimension. There are some features from A.K. Paul, Foushee, and even PinkPantheress. The hooks and melodies throughout the project are incredibly catchy. Meanwhile, Kelela's vocals continue to impress. Overall, it's just another solid project from the artist.

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