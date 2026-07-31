Hustle - Song by Rod Wave

Rod Wave is back with an emotional, yet upbeat new track "Hustle." This is his latest single as fans continue waiting for his next full-length project. The Florida hitmaker has spent the past year balancing emotional storytelling with motivational anthems, and "Hustle" appears to continue that formula. "Calculatin' my steps, count what's next, one wrong move, it's over," he sings on the track. The release follows a string of successful singles and arrives as Rod prepares to hit the road for his Don't Look Down Tour, one of his biggest headlining runs to date. Whether he's reflecting on pain or celebrating perseverance, Rod Wave has built a loyal audience by making deeply personal records that resonate on a wide scale.