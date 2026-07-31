Hustle - Song by Rod Wave

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.23.40 PM Screenshot 2026-07-30 at 10.23.40 PM
Rod Wave is motivating the streets with this one.

Rod Wave is back with an emotional, yet upbeat new track "Hustle." This is his latest single as fans continue waiting for his next full-length project. The Florida hitmaker has spent the past year balancing emotional storytelling with motivational anthems, and "Hustle" appears to continue that formula. "Calculatin' my steps, count what's next, one wrong move, it's over," he sings on the track. The release follows a string of successful singles and arrives as Rod prepares to hit the road for his Don't Look Down Tour, one of his biggest headlining runs to date. Whether he's reflecting on pain or celebrating perseverance, Rod Wave has built a loyal audience by making deeply personal records that resonate on a wide scale.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on the phone with cuz up the road doin' a dub, we just discussin' the business
I'm on the way to the money at 8 in the mornin', that paper be callin', I listen

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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