Swagger - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is keeping the momentum going this year with new single "Swagger." It's his latest effort arriving ahead of his upcoming album NDA. The Ohio artist has been teasing the track as part of the album's rollout. "Swagger" is also presented by DJ Whoo Kid. "Swagger" is expected to set the tone for NDA, which is scheduled to arrive on August 14. It's a vibey melodic track that finds Trippie having fun and seem like he's back in his bag. After years of blending melodic rap, rock influences, and emotional songwriting, Trippie appears ready to kick off his next chapter with another high-energy release. Fans on X have been tweeting how they're excited for Trippie's "comeback."