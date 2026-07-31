Swagger - Song by Trippie Redd

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
760242124_18376249150227558_443109843437316673_n 760242124_18376249150227558_443109843437316673_n
Trippie Redd is gearing up for his upcoming album 'NDA' and shares the lead single "Swagger."

Trippie Redd is keeping the momentum going this year with new single "Swagger." It's his latest effort arriving ahead of his upcoming album NDA. The Ohio artist has been teasing the track as part of the album's rollout. "Swagger" is also presented by DJ Whoo Kid. "Swagger" is expected to set the tone for NDA, which is scheduled to arrive on August 14. It's a vibey melodic track that finds Trippie having fun and seem like he's back in his bag. After years of blending melodic rap, rock influences, and emotional songwriting, Trippie appears ready to kick off his next chapter with another high-energy release. Fans on X have been tweeting how they're excited for Trippie's "comeback."

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Album: NDA

Quotable Lyrics

And when I'm down, make me feel up (Feel up)
When you around, I feel real love (Feel real love)
You are now f**kin' with a real one (Yeah)

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
Recommended Content
paperbag-boy Songs Paperbag Boy - Song by Trippie Redd featuring Young Thug
trippie-redd-world-boss-stream Songs Trippie Redd Delivers A Glimpse At Forthcoming Album "NDA" With New Single "World Boss"
Trippie Redd News Trippie Redd & PartyNextDoor Cruise Into Town With "Excitement"
cant-count-me-out Songs Can't Count Me Out - Song by Trippie Redd
Comments 0