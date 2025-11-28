Can't Count Me Out - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is readying his new album "NDA," and it is clear that he firing on all cylinders, especially with his song "Can't Count Me Out."

Trippie Redd is looking to take over in 2026. His new album NDA is on the horizon, and given the sheer amount of singles he has been dropping, we have to believe it is coming soon. That said, on Friday, Trippie came through with a new track called "Can't Count Me Out." Much like some of the other singles he has been dropping of late, this is a track with lots of charm. There are some soaring autotuned and melodic vocals, and uplifting production. Production has been a real strong suit of this album rollout. Trippie sounds like he's ready to reach a new level, and we're here for it.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!