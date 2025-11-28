Can't Count Me Out - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is looking to take over in 2026. His new album NDA is on the horizon, and given the sheer amount of singles he has been dropping, we have to believe it is coming soon. That said, on Friday, Trippie came through with a new track called "Can't Count Me Out." Much like some of the other singles he has been dropping of late, this is a track with lots of charm. There are some soaring autotuned and melodic vocals, and uplifting production. Production has been a real strong suit of this album rollout. Trippie sounds like he's ready to reach a new level, and we're here for it.
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NDA
Quotable Lyrics from Can't Count Me Out
Front in jungle like tarzan
Papa bar, I’m a martian
Turned out to a carcass
Persian b!tch like my carpet