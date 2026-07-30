Young Thug Calls Cap On New $5 Million Mansion

Young Thug is speaking out after reports suggested he bought a lavish $5 million home in Cooper City, Florida. It's a home that reportedly includes a ton of amenities, including seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a game room, a resort-style pool, and a guest house.

This 6000-square foot mansion is just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The property is also two acres, which is a sizeable amount of room for other structures. The Real Deal were the ones who published this news originally. As you can see from the photos and videos of the place, it's a gorgeous mansion.

However, there is just one problem. Young Thug says this is all cap. On X, he wrote "cap lol I wish" as XXL shared The Real Deal's report on their channels.

Young Thug Is Not Having It

One has to wonder how this report came to be in the first place. Perhaps the information is correct, but Young Thug would prefer to stay low-key. At this time, there is no explanation for how the report got out there.

Meanwhile, fans are interested to hear what Young Thug's next musical evolution will be. His 2025 comeback album UY SCUTI was heavily criticized upon release. Fans felt as though it did not live up to the hype and expectations.

That said, Young Thug is a legendary and influential artist who is responsible for many of the sounds we hear today. Perhaps he will be able to get back in the groove and deliver a project fans will remember.