Young Thug Calls Cap On New $5 Million Mansion

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.,
Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 12, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Young Thug recently took to X to call out some alleged fake news regarding the purchase of a $5 million mansion in Florida.

Young Thug is speaking out after reports suggested he bought a lavish $5 million home in Cooper City, Florida. It's a home that reportedly includes a ton of amenities, including seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a game room, a resort-style pool, and a guest house.

This 6000-square foot mansion is just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The property is also two acres, which is a sizeable amount of room for other structures. The Real Deal were the ones who published this news originally. As you can see from the photos and videos of the place, it's a gorgeous mansion.

However, there is just one problem. Young Thug says this is all cap. On X, he wrote "cap lol I wish" as XXL shared The Real Deal's report on their channels.

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Young Thug Is Not Having It

One has to wonder how this report came to be in the first place. Perhaps the information is correct, but Young Thug would prefer to stay low-key. At this time, there is no explanation for how the report got out there.

Meanwhile, fans are interested to hear what Young Thug's next musical evolution will be. His 2025 comeback album UY SCUTI was heavily criticized upon release. Fans felt as though it did not live up to the hype and expectations.

That said, Young Thug is a legendary and influential artist who is responsible for many of the sounds we hear today. Perhaps he will be able to get back in the groove and deliver a project fans will remember.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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