Just Happy To Be Here! - Album by Kota The Friend

Kota The Friend has returned with a sweet new 10-track album with some summery vibes, and it's called "Just Happy To Be Here!"

Kota the Friend has returned with a short and sweet new album, Just Happy To Be Here! This new project comes with 10 tracks and a couple of features thanks to LOONY and Lisa Chiodo. Overall, it is the kind of project that you can enjoy on a beautiful Summer day. Throughout the tracklist, we get some rock elements, with Kota The Friend showing off his ear for melody. The raps throughout the project are tight and on theme, with each track taking you on a little journey. It's a nice project, and one that will certainly make a lasting impression.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!