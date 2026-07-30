Just Happy To Be Here! - Album by Kota The Friend

Kota the Friend has returned with a short and sweet new album, Just Happy To Be Here! This new project comes with 10 tracks and a couple of features thanks to LOONY and Lisa Chiodo. Overall, it is the kind of project that you can enjoy on a beautiful Summer day. Throughout the tracklist, we get some rock elements, with Kota The Friend showing off his ear for melody. The raps throughout the project are tight and on theme, with each track taking you on a little journey. It's a nice project, and one that will certainly make a lasting impression.
Release Date: July 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Just Happy To Be Here!
- Pasadena II
- February
- Adventure Time ft. LOONY
- Long Beach II
- Regular Show
- The Ferry ft. Lisa Chiodo
- Payback
- Whatever You Say
- Mallory
- Just Like Before