Ant Jefe’s Alleged Murder Victim Was Intoxicated On Meth During Fatal Fight 

One of the hosts on No Jumper has been in the news lately, and it hasn’t been for anything related to the podcast. Ant Jefe was charged with felony murder after a man named Carl Welch was fatally attacked in a parking lot back in January. Per TMZ, the medical examiner revealed that the results of Welch’s toxicology report showed that there was meth in his system and that he had done cocaine recently before his death.

However, the medical examiner made it clear that Welch’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, not the drugs. The report concluded that he had blunt traumatic injuries during the assault, specifically around his head and neck. The victim also suffered additional trauma, including cuts and scrapes to the face and head, an injury to the left eyelid, a bruised forehead, and other significant injuries.

Ant Jefe and another man, Johnnie Gray, have been charged in Welch’s murder. Video footage of the fatal incident revealed a 10 vs. 1 fight where Welch was being kicked and punched.

Ant Jefe's Arrest

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Unit arrested Ant Jefe in May after their investigation. He was held on $1M bond at the time.

Following the report, Adam22 issued a statement to TMZ: “[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock.”