Ant Jefe’s Alleged Murder Victim Was Intoxicated On Meth During Fatal Fight 

BY Aron A.
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via No Jumper/YouTube
The medical examiner said that Carl Welch died from blunt traumatic injuries.

One of the hosts on No Jumper has been in the news lately, and it hasn’t been for anything related to the podcast. Ant Jefe was charged with felony murder after a man named Carl Welch was fatally attacked in a parking lot back in January. Per TMZ, the medical examiner revealed that the results of Welch’s toxicology report showed that there was meth in his system and that he had done cocaine recently before his death.

However, the medical examiner made it clear that Welch’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, not the drugs. The report concluded that he had blunt traumatic injuries during the assault, specifically around his head and neck. The victim also suffered additional trauma, including cuts and scrapes to the face and head, an injury to the left eyelid, a bruised forehead, and other significant injuries.

Ant Jefe and another man, Johnnie Gray, have been charged in Welch’s murder. Video footage of the fatal incident revealed a 10 vs. 1 fight where Welch was being kicked and punched. 

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Ant Jefe's Arrest

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Unit arrested Ant Jefe in May after their investigation. He was held on $1M bond at the time.

Following the report, Adam22 issued a statement to TMZ: “[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock.”

Similar sentiment was expressed among other No Jumper colleagues, who were on livestream when the initial report came out. “He's like, Mr. I'm just a podcaster, YouTuber, I'm big chilling. So this was disheartening to see for sure," Mooseman said at the time, per USA Today. "Jefe got our full support up here at No Jumper. We want to see best for bro. And this is a terrible thing to hear, for sure."

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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