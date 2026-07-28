JJK - Song by mgk & Yuki Chiba

mgk is getting back in the rap game with his latest collaboration with Yuki Chiba, a high-octane multi-cultural track called "JJK."

mgk has been going down the pop-punk route since the pandemic, but he has also made some room for rap when the feeling is right. On Tuesday, the artist came through with a collaboration starring Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba. This new song is called "JJK," and it is a dope mix of cultures. With mgk rapping in English and Chiba in Japanese, you really get two parts to the track. Meanwhile, there is some epic production to be found here, which really helps to enhance the song. It's a fun track, and one you should at least give a try.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!