JJK - Song by mgk & Yuki Chiba

mgk has been going down the pop-punk route since the pandemic, but he has also made some room for rap when the feeling is right. On Tuesday, the artist came through with a collaboration starring Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba. This new song is called "JJK," and it is a dope mix of cultures. With mgk rapping in English and Chiba in Japanese, you really get two parts to the track. Meanwhile, there is some epic production to be found here, which really helps to enhance the song. It's a fun track, and one you should at least give a try.
Release Date: July 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from JJK
JJK, blood manipulate, Choso gang affiliate
Mob in Tokyo, curse assimilate, out the underworld, we originate
Chia, Fushiguro, all my dogs shikigami
Yuji, shoot at them like Fuji, we don't hide the bodies