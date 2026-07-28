50 Cent's "Power" Earns Major Licensing Deal With Netflix

50 Cent has built "Power" into a major series, and now, Starz is licensing out the first four series over to Netflix.

Unfortunately, Power: Origins and Power: Legacy will not be part of this deal. Instead, it will just be the original four series. Raising Kanan is currently in its fifth season, which will also eventually go to Netflix.

If you are someone who subscribes to Starz, don't worry. All of the series will remain on Starz. However, starting in November, fans will be able to watch Power on Netflix if they so choose. Unfortunately, this deal does not extend to Canada, according to Deadline . That is because Starz already has a distribution deal in the country thanks to Bell Media.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!