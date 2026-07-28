50 Cent's "Power" Earns Major Licensing Deal With Netflix

50 Cent's Power series is officially coming to Netflix thanks to a landmark deal with Lionsgate Television. Every single season of Power, Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force will be part of this new deal.
If you are someone who subscribes to Starz, don't worry. All of the series will remain on Starz. However, starting in November, fans will be able to watch Power on Netflix if they so choose. Unfortunately, this deal does not extend to Canada, according to Deadline. That is because Starz already has a distribution deal in the country thanks to Bell Media.
Unfortunately, Power: Origins and Power: Legacy will not be part of this deal. Instead, it will just be the original four series. Raising Kanan is currently in its fifth season, which will also eventually go to Netflix.
Power Drops On Netflix In November
There isn't an exact date for the release. It was stated that the series will be released on Netflix according to region. Regardless, this is still a major win for Power, 50 Cent, Starz, and Lionsgate as a whole.
Netflix remains one of the largest streaming platforms out there. They have hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide. This now gives Power the visibility it deserves. It also gives each series a shelf life well beyond the final episodes.
Many other shows have seen massive success thanks to streaming. Shows like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and The Office come to mind. Perhaps Power will see a similar second wind over the coming years through this deal.
Let us know your favorite Power series in the comments below.
Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?