Genie - Song by Big Moochie Grape

BY Alexander Cole
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Big Moochie Grape has returned with his new single, "Genie," which also comes with an exciting music video.

Paper Route Records artist Big Moochie Grape is ready to have a massive 2026. On Friday, the East Memphis artist teamed up with Zaytoven for the new track, "Genie." This song also comes with an impressive visual, depicting the artist in a lavish mansion. Big Moochie Grape always delivers catchy flows, and that is certainly the case on this latest effort. From there, the beat is banging, which gives Big Moochie Grape the perfect playground for his verses. It's an exciting track, and a great way to start the week.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Genie

Can't get syrup if I don't know your face, I mean it (I mean it)
Dead bodies, I really done seen it (Done seen it)
Know I hit the spot, right there on my face, I seen it (I seen it)
I threw in my sack and redeemed it (Uh-huh)

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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