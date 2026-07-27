Genie - Song by Big Moochie Grape

Paper Route Records artist Big Moochie Grape is ready to have a massive 2026. On Friday, the East Memphis artist teamed up with Zaytoven for the new track, "Genie." This song also comes with an impressive visual, depicting the artist in a lavish mansion. Big Moochie Grape always delivers catchy flows, and that is certainly the case on this latest effort. From there, the beat is banging, which gives Big Moochie Grape the perfect playground for his verses. It's an exciting track, and a great way to start the week.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Genie
Can't get syrup if I don't know your face, I mean it (I mean it)
Dead bodies, I really done seen it (Done seen it)
Know I hit the spot, right there on my face, I seen it (I seen it)
I threw in my sack and redeemed it (Uh-huh)