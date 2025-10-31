Nightmare On AB - EP by Big Moochie Grape

Big Moochie Grape continues to be one of the best and most beloved artists out of East Memphis. Overall, the artist has delivered some phenomenal projects over the years. His personality is all over his records, and seldom does he miss in the eyes of his fans. On Friday, Big Moochie Grape decided to bless his supporters on Halloween. He has done so with an eight-track EP that just so happens to be 20 minutes long. It is short but sweet, and it gets right to the point. Once again, the artist has delivered a can't miss project, that fans will certainly enjoy. Given his work ethic, we're sure he's already working on the next one.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Nightmare on AB
- Got Me Fucced Up
- Meaning of Gigantic
- Humongous
- End Yo Career
- I Earned It
- Da Reason
- Don't Miss
- Let's Go