LLTK (Tay Keith Tribute) – Song by BlocBoy JB

"LLTK" by BlocBy JB pays tribute to the one and only Tay Keith, his close collaborator and friend who hip-hop has been mourning this year.

Suicide up on my mind, you was the one that kept me up, I just lost the only n***a that showed me that he gave a f**k, They think it happened overnight, but they don't know how we grew up, They don't know we used to share each other's clothes and hit the club

BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith blew up together thanks to their "Look Alive" collaboration with Drake , and BlocBoy will never forget their bond. Following Keith's tragic passing earlier this year, the Memphis MC released the track "LLTK" to pay tribute to his memory and legacy, as well as to reflect on their friendship and the pain JB is feeling after the loss. It's a heartbreaking cut with a tender instrumental, going over special memories and distraught grief. Despite the pain, BlocBoy JB is committed to honor Tay Keith forever and remember the good times they had together. Long Live Tay Keith.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.