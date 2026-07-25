LLTK (Tay Keith Tribute) – Song by BlocBoy JB

BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith blew up together thanks to their "Look Alive" collaboration with Drake, and BlocBoy will never forget their bond. Following Keith's tragic passing earlier this year, the Memphis MC released the track "LLTK" to pay tribute to his memory and legacy, as well as to reflect on their friendship and the pain JB is feeling after the loss. It's a heartbreaking cut with a tender instrumental, going over special memories and distraught grief. Despite the pain, BlocBoy JB is committed to honor Tay Keith forever and remember the good times they had together.
Long Live Tay Keith.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from LLTK
Suicide up on my mind, you was the one that kept me up,
I just lost the only n***a that showed me that he gave a f**k,
They think it happened overnight, but they don't know how we grew up,
They don't know we used to share each other's clothes and hit the club