All Love, Life Goes On - Song by FattMack

FattMack is gearing up for the release of Mr. Did It By Hisself 3, and that means the singles are starting to flow. His latest is a multi-part track called "All Love, Life Goes On." Throughout this single, FattMack sings about a relationship that didn't work out. His auto-tuned crooning certainly works for the subject matter. However, the most interesting part of the song is the production. There is a beat change halfway through, which sees some metal guitars roar into the mix, only to quiet down for the rest of the track. For the FattMack fans, this is a must-listen.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Mr. Did It By Hisself 3
Quotable Lyrics from All Love, Life Goes On
I told Wicked, "I can't rap yet, I'm not high enough" (I'm not high)
I know I spent at least two hundred thousand buyin' drugs (Yeah, buyin')
The day I found out that you lied, it fucked my mind up (Yeah, my mind)
I done been 'round everywhere in this world and still ain't found love (Found