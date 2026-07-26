All Love, Life Goes On - Song by FattMack

FattMack is about to drop a new project, which has led to the release of another solid single, "All Love, Life Goes On."

I told Wicked, "I can't rap yet, I'm not high enough" (I'm not high) I know I spent at least two hundred thousand buyin' drugs (Yeah, buyin') The day I found out that you lied, it fucked my mind up (Yeah, my mind) I done been 'round everywhere in this world and still ain't found love (Found

FattMack is gearing up for the release of Mr. Did It By Hisself 3, and that means the singles are starting to flow. His latest is a multi-part track called "All Love, Life Goes On." Throughout this single, FattMack sings about a relationship that didn't work out. His auto-tuned crooning certainly works for the subject matter. However, the most interesting part of the song is the production. There is a beat change halfway through, which sees some metal guitars roar into the mix, only to quiet down for the rest of the track. For the FattMack fans, this is a must-listen.

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