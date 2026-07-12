Done With Xans - Song by FattMack

FattMack just dropped his new track "Done With Xans," and it comes with some interesting pop punk sensibilities.

I wonder who would visit my grave the most if I was fuckin' dead? I don't like to joke your ass, get smokеd 'bout what you fuckin' said I took all my L's all by myself, and It won’t nobody there Now I'm in anothеr country with my toes up in the fuckin' sand

Underground artist FattMack has been busy over the past few years. He has been grinding hard, and with MR. Did It By Hisself 3 on the horizon, he is looking to drop more music for his fans. For instance, on Friday, he dropped off the new song "Done With Xans." Based on the title alone, you can tell that the track has a fairly admirable message. As for the song itself, there are some pop-punk sensibilities, especially with the guitar tones that appear in the track. Overall, everything comes together quite nicely, and FattMack continues to show he is someone worth listening to.

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