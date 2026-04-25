Misconceptions - Song by FattMack

FattMack has been impressive as of late. His latest slate of releases has been solid, and there is no denying that he is a talented artist with a true vision. On Friday, he kept his single streak alive with a new offering called "Misconceptions." This song is a melodic masterclass. A track that has some smooth production and a solid performance from FattMack, whose songwriting chops are improving with each release. It is a solid step in the right direction, and we hope to hear more from him in the not so distant future.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Misconceptions
Wonder if you still'd love me if I wasn't next to blow
Can't look inside your eyes for a long time at all (Time at all)
'Cause it make it harder for me to tell you no
Hate fallin' in love, it make it harder for me to let you go