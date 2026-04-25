Misconceptions - Song by FattMack

FattMack has just dropped off his latest single, "Misconceptions," which is a high-energy song with lots of melody.

Wonder if you still'd love me if I wasn't next to blow Can't look inside your eyes for a long time at all (Time at all) 'Cause it make it harder for me to tell you no Hate fallin' in love, it make it harder for me to let you go

FattMack has been impressive as of late. His latest slate of releases has been solid, and there is no denying that he is a talented artist with a true vision. On Friday, he kept his single streak alive with a new offering called "Misconceptions." This song is a melodic masterclass. A track that has some smooth production and a solid performance from FattMack, whose songwriting chops are improving with each release. It is a solid step in the right direction, and we hope to hear more from him in the not so distant future.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!