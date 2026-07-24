Money Dance - Song by KHEM

KHEM isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Toronto rapper has returned with new song "Money Dance." Another hard-hitting single that blends his street-minded lyricism with polished production. The record continues a productive run that has seen him consistently release new music, following tracks like "FACE CARD," and "Waiting 4 You," to name a few. Throughout his career, KHEM has built a reputation for balancing storytelling with radio-ready records. Moreover, this is a formula that's earned him collaborations with fellow Canadian artists including Tory Lanez and Pressa. "Money Dance" only adds to that momentum as KHEM continues cementing himself as one of Toronto's most consistent independent voices.