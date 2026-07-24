Money Dance - Song by KHEM

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-24 at 7.40.07 PM Screenshot 2026-07-24 at 7.40.07 PM
The Toronto rapper has been consistent this year.

KHEM isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Toronto rapper has returned with new song "Money Dance." Another hard-hitting single that blends his street-minded lyricism with polished production. The record continues a productive run that has seen him consistently release new music, following tracks like "FACE CARD," and "Waiting 4 You," to name a few. Throughout his career, KHEM has built a reputation for balancing storytelling with radio-ready records. Moreover, this is a formula that's earned him collaborations with fellow Canadian artists including Tory Lanez and Pressa. "Money Dance" only adds to that momentum as KHEM continues cementing himself as one of Toronto's most consistent independent voices.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Got some n****s locked up
But I'm still showing love

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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