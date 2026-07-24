Hot As A Bic – Song by Flo Milli

BY Tallie Spencer
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Flo Milli talks her talk in this single.

Flo Milli is bringing plenty of confidence to her latest single, "Hot As A Bic." The Alabama rapper leans into her lane of playful punchlines while delivering a fierce verse that calls the shots. Over hard-hitting production, Flo brushes off her critics, warns rivals not to play with her name, and doubles down why she's one of rap's most entertaining personalities. Tracks like this have become her specialty. She's unapologetic and knows how to talk her talk.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Bugaboo b**ch stole a shoe
Pop it, I pop your balloon (Ooo)
B**ch, I don't care what you heard (Huh)
Just know I'm hotter than you (You, come on)

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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