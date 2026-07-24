I See Why – Song by Moneybagg Yo

BY Tallie Spencer
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Moneybagg Yo shares his first single of 2026.

Moneybagg Yo returns with his first single of 2026. On "I See Why," the Memphis rapper reflects on the success that comes with the hustle while addressing the envy and fake love that often follow. "I see why a broke nigga mad (Like I'm psychic)," he raps over the beat. Over hard-hitting production, Bagg delivers the confident, no-nonsense bars that have become a staple of his catalog. He balances his flex-heavy verses with moments of self-awareness. The release arrives and serves as a momentum builder for Moneybagg Yo. Listeners are surely excited to hear what he has to say this time around.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, they hollin' "Bagg this" and "Bagg that" (What?)
Tell 'em, "Get like me, fuck you mad at?" (Huh?)
Tell them lil' boys that I'm past that (Been)
They stuck in the city, let 'em have that (Gone)

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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