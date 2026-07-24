I See Why – Song by Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo returns with his first single of 2026. On "I See Why," the Memphis rapper reflects on the success that comes with the hustle while addressing the envy and fake love that often follow. "I see why a broke nigga mad (Like I'm psychic)," he raps over the beat. Over hard-hitting production, Bagg delivers the confident, no-nonsense bars that have become a staple of his catalog. He balances his flex-heavy verses with moments of self-awareness. The release arrives and serves as a momentum builder for Moneybagg Yo. Listeners are surely excited to hear what he has to say this time around.