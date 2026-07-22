Cam Newton Breaks His Silence On Being Fired By ESPN

BY Alexander Cole
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Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton cheers on his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at
Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton cheers on his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Georgia Bulldogs 10-3 at halftime. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Cam Newton was recently let go by ESPN, although he seems to be keeping a level head about what went down.

Cam Newton was one of the many personalities let go by ESPN earlier this week. Overall, it was a rough week for the network's NFL analysts, with Newton, Ryan Clark, and even Bart Scott being let go.

Ultimately, ESPN has some bills to pay. Pat McAfee is about to make $60 million per year, which means certain employees are falling victim to the yearly personnel cuts. For Newton, it was especially upsetting, especially when you consider how he signed a contract with the network last Summer. He had been excelling on First Take and was coming into his own as an analyst.

On yesterday's episode of 4th & 11, Newton offered up some commentary on the situation. Newton said that while it stings, he is still taking this in stride. He sees it as an internship where he got to learn from the best.

Furthermore, Newton believes this is further proof that athletes need their own platforms, just like his own. He even referenced Ryan Clark and his podcast, The Pivot.

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Cam Newton On ESPN Firing

"I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now: if you don't own your own platform, you're gonna get overlooked, bypassed, and be extinct like dinosaurs," Cam Newton explained. "Ryan Clark gonna be okay. The Pivot ain't going nowhere; it's unfortunate what happened to me, but I got 4th & 1, I ain't going nowhere"

ESPN's recent round of cuts has left some fans feeling as though the network is going in a bad direction. Soon, the only two people left standing will be McAfee and Stephen A. Smith.

There was a time when real journalism ruled the day on the network. Now, that is very much no longer the case.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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