Cam Newton Breaks His Silence On Being Fired By ESPN

Cam Newton was one of the many personalities let go by ESPN earlier this week. Overall, it was a rough week for the network's NFL analysts, with Newton, Ryan Clark, and even Bart Scott being let go.

Ultimately, ESPN has some bills to pay. Pat McAfee is about to make $60 million per year, which means certain employees are falling victim to the yearly personnel cuts. For Newton, it was especially upsetting, especially when you consider how he signed a contract with the network last Summer. He had been excelling on First Take and was coming into his own as an analyst.

On yesterday's episode of 4th & 11, Newton offered up some commentary on the situation. Newton said that while it stings, he is still taking this in stride. He sees it as an internship where he got to learn from the best.

Furthermore, Newton believes this is further proof that athletes need their own platforms, just like his own. He even referenced Ryan Clark and his podcast, The Pivot.

Cam Newton On ESPN Firing

"I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now: if you don't own your own platform, you're gonna get overlooked, bypassed, and be extinct like dinosaurs," Cam Newton explained. "Ryan Clark gonna be okay. The Pivot ain't going nowhere; it's unfortunate what happened to me, but I got 4th & 1, I ain't going nowhere"

ESPN's recent round of cuts has left some fans feeling as though the network is going in a bad direction. Soon, the only two people left standing will be McAfee and Stephen A. Smith.