Stephen A. Smith Slams ESPN Bosses After Ryan Clark Firing

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stephen A. Smith recently took to his show to explain his disgust with ESPN over the decision to get rid of Ryan Clark.

Stephen A. Smith is perhaps the biggest name at ESPN, and that has been true for a very long time. Overall, the man has carried the network on his back with shows like First Take and his NBA Finals coverage. However, he can't influence every decision at the network, especially when it comes to layoffs.

On Monday, it was revealed that a plethora of ESPN stars would be let go from the network. One of those stars was none other than Ryan Clark. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has been a mainstay on ESPN for years and was a highlight of NFL Live. However, he was fired in the middle of a broadcast, which led to strong reactions on social media.

One of those reactions came from Stephen A. Smith, who spoke about the firing on Straight Shooter this afternoon. As you will hear below, Smith is not happy with ESPN executives. While he understands cuts happen, he absolutely despises the decision.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Stephen A. Smith Talks Ryan Clark

"I am not happy about this decision one bit. The bosses know I'm not happy with this decision, but also it's important to know that layoffs happen as grown-ups," Smith explained. "I just wish I could've been in enough of a powerful or influential position to prevent his exit from happening"

Smith's alleged rival at ESPN, Pat McAfee, is rumored to be behind these cuts. ESPN needs some money to afford his $60 million per year deal, which will see him remain a mainstay on the network.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Clark was let go, specifically, due to an on-air spat with Peter Schrager, in which he questioned the NFL insider's credibility as someone who never played professional football.

Clark is a respected yet controversial voice in NFL commentary, and there is no doubt that there is still a place for him at another network.

Cam Newton was also let go earlier today.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Sports Cam Newton Out At ESPN Following Major Budget Cuts
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LX – Feb 6 Sports Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Cam Newton Following Jason Whitlock Controversy
Comments 0