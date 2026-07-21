Stephen A. Smith Slams ESPN Bosses After Ryan Clark Firing

Stephen A. Smith is perhaps the biggest name at ESPN, and that has been true for a very long time. Overall, the man has carried the network on his back with shows like First Take and his NBA Finals coverage. However, he can't influence every decision at the network, especially when it comes to layoffs.

On Monday, it was revealed that a plethora of ESPN stars would be let go from the network. One of those stars was none other than Ryan Clark. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has been a mainstay on ESPN for years and was a highlight of NFL Live. However, he was fired in the middle of a broadcast, which led to strong reactions on social media.

One of those reactions came from Stephen A. Smith, who spoke about the firing on Straight Shooter this afternoon. As you will hear below, Smith is not happy with ESPN executives. While he understands cuts happen, he absolutely despises the decision.

Stephen A. Smith Talks Ryan Clark

"I am not happy about this decision one bit. The bosses know I'm not happy with this decision, but also it's important to know that layoffs happen as grown-ups," Smith explained. "I just wish I could've been in enough of a powerful or influential position to prevent his exit from happening"

Smith's alleged rival at ESPN, Pat McAfee, is rumored to be behind these cuts. ESPN needs some money to afford his $60 million per year deal, which will see him remain a mainstay on the network.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Clark was let go, specifically, due to an on-air spat with Peter Schrager, in which he questioned the NFL insider's credibility as someone who never played professional football.

Clark is a respected yet controversial voice in NFL commentary, and there is no doubt that there is still a place for him at another network.