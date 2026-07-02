A discussion about the Lakers' offseason took an unexpected turn after Stephen A. Smith questioned the team's new core on racial grounds.

Smith insisted he wasn't complaining, but making what he viewed as an honest basketball observation. The comments nevertheless sparked immediate backlash online, with many fans arguing that race has little to do with a roster's ability to win. Others pointed to the league's increasingly international makeup, noting that today's NBA is shaped as much by global talent as it is by American stars. Whether Smith intended to provoke debate or simply voice an unpopular opinion, the conversation quickly shifted away from the Lakers' offseason moves and toward the role race should play in evaluating professional athletes.

He doubled down on the point, saying, "Where the hell do the Los Angeles Lakers think they are going with a bunch of white dudes?... This is basketball. In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on the basketball team all be white, and what takes you to the promised land?"

Life after LeBron James was always going to invite questions. Eight seasons, a championship, multiple playoff runs, and countless roster overhauls left the Los Angeles Lakers searching for a new identity the moment the four-time MVP moved on. With Luka Dončić now positioned as the franchise centerpiece and Rob Pelinka reshaping the roster around him, nearly every offseason move has been picked apart by fans and analysts eager to decide whether Los Angeles is actually built to contend.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.