Life after LeBron James was always going to invite questions. Eight seasons, a championship, multiple playoff runs, and countless roster overhauls left the Los Angeles Lakers searching for a new identity the moment the four-time MVP moved on. With Luka Dončić now positioned as the franchise centerpiece and Rob Pelinka reshaping the roster around him, nearly every offseason move has been picked apart by fans and analysts eager to decide whether Los Angeles is actually built to contend.
That scrutiny reached another level after ESPN's Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the Lakers' new core. Rather than focusing solely on fit or production, Smith questioned whether a team led by Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, and newly acquired Walker Kessler could realistically compete for a championship, repeatedly emphasizing that the Lakers were relying on what he described as "three white dudes."
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Smith Has An Interesting Take
He doubled down on the point, saying, "Where the hell do the Los Angeles Lakers think they are going with a bunch of white dudes?... This is basketball. In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on the basketball team all be white, and what takes you to the promised land?"
Smith insisted he wasn't complaining, but making what he viewed as an honest basketball observation. The comments nevertheless sparked immediate backlash online, with many fans arguing that race has little to do with a roster's ability to win. Others pointed to the league's increasingly international makeup, noting that today's NBA is shaped as much by global talent as it is by American stars. Whether Smith intended to provoke debate or simply voice an unpopular opinion, the conversation quickly shifted away from the Lakers' offseason moves and toward the role race should play in evaluating professional athletes.
Check out the clip below.