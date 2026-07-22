Newly released body camera footage is offering a closer look at the April arrest of Jammiah Broomfield. She's a rapper and mother of one of Kodak Black's children, and she's facing a Broward County drug trafficking charge. The video, made public this week and shared by NBC 6 in Miami, shows detectives chasing Broomfield on foot before taking her into custody in Fort Lauderdale. After she was handcuffed, Broomfield pleaded with officers to release her, saying she would cooperate because she feared another arrest would keep her from being released.
"If I go to jail with a new charge, I'm not getting out," she said in the video.
Authorities say the arrest stemmed from an earlier encounter on April 2. It was then that detectives allegedly attempted to stop a black Tesla driven by Broomfield. According to the arrest report, she sped away and drove recklessly before eventually abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Investigators caught up with her days later, leading to the arrest captured on the newly released footage.
Read More: Mother Of Kodak Black's Child Arrested For Alleged Drug Trafficking
Broomfield Was Found With Meth
Police said they recovered 29.5 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine inside the Tesla, along with $1,010 in cash. According to investigators, Broomfield told detectives she had picked up the drugs for her boyfriend. She was subsequently charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Broomfield, who has pursued a music career in addition to sharing a son with Kodak, has not publicly commented on the release of the footage. Her attorney also had not responded to media requests for comment at the time of publication.
Watch the video below.