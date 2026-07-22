Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Kodak Black's BM's Drug Trafficking Arrest

BY Erika Marie
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Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The video offers a closer look at the moments after the mother of his child was apprehended, including her exchange with police.

Newly released body camera footage is offering a closer look at the April arrest of Jammiah Broomfield. She's a rapper and mother of one of Kodak Black's children, and she's facing a Broward County drug trafficking charge. The video, made public this week and shared by NBC 6 in Miami, shows detectives chasing Broomfield on foot before taking her into custody in Fort Lauderdale. After she was handcuffed, Broomfield pleaded with officers to release her, saying she would cooperate because she feared another arrest would keep her from being released.

"If I go to jail with a new charge, I'm not getting out," she said in the video.

Authorities say the arrest stemmed from an earlier encounter on April 2. It was then that detectives allegedly attempted to stop a black Tesla driven by Broomfield. According to the arrest report, she sped away and drove recklessly before eventually abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Investigators caught up with her days later, leading to the arrest captured on the newly released footage.

Read More: Mother Of Kodak Black's Child Arrested For Alleged Drug Trafficking

Broomfield Was Found With Meth

Police said they recovered 29.5 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine inside the Tesla, along with $1,010 in cash. According to investigators, Broomfield told detectives she had picked up the drugs for her boyfriend. She was subsequently charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Broomfield, who has pursued a music career in addition to sharing a son with Kodak, has not publicly commented on the release of the footage. Her attorney also had not responded to media requests for comment at the time of publication.

Watch the video below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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