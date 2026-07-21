World On Fire - Song by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash featuring CeeLo Green

Homeboy Sandman will be releasing Resonance Frequency on July 31st. Ahead of that release, the artist has come through with a new single called "World On Fire." This is a collaboration with the likes of Jack Splash, as well as CeeLo Green. Overall, these are three artists who work well together. CeeLo Green delivers his legendary vocals on the hook of the song. Meanwhile, Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash come through with standout verses. Every artist here is working towards the same goal, and that comes out in the finished product.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Resonance Frequency
Quotable Lyrics from World On Fire
For starters watering seeds
Regardless, even when my mental garden’s under siege
Whoever bought it, beg your pardon if you please
I ain’t here to bargain unless I’m down to get involved or intervene