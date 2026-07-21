World On Fire - Song by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash featuring CeeLo Green

Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash have teamed up with CeeLo Green for the new song "World On Fire" off the album, "Resonance Frequency."

Homeboy Sandman will be releasing Resonance Frequency on July 31st. Ahead of that release, the artist has come through with a new single called "World On Fire." This is a collaboration with the likes of Jack Splash, as well as CeeLo Green. Overall, these are three artists who work well together. CeeLo Green delivers his legendary vocals on the hook of the song. Meanwhile, Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash come through with standout verses. Every artist here is working towards the same goal, and that comes out in the finished product.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!