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World On Fire - Song by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash featuring CeeLo Green
Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash have teamed up with CeeLo Green for the new song "World On Fire" off the album, "Resonance Frequency."
By
Alexander Cole
July 21, 2026