TWENTYFOURSEVEN – Song by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash

"TWENTYFOURSEVEN" by Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash is a funky preview of their upcoming album "Resonance Frequency."

Homeboy Sandman is still one of the best MCs out there, proving his dexterity and charisma with his new song "TWENTYFOURSEVEN" with Jack Splash. It's the lead single off of their forthcoming album Resonance Frequency, due July 31. This new track is a jazzy and funky fusion, letting buzzy synths match with gritty guitars, bass, and a peppy drum pattern that the Boy Sand flows effortlessly over. It's a bit more brash and explosive than his previous material while still retaining that earthy and thoughtful feel. Above all, though, it's a very fun jam that's previewing what will likely be one of 2026's best hip-hop records.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.