TWENTYFOURSEVEN – Song by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash

Homeboy Sandman is still one of the best MCs out there, proving his dexterity and charisma with his new song "TWENTYFOURSEVEN" with Jack Splash. It's the lead single off of their forthcoming album Resonance Frequency, due July 31. This new track is a jazzy and funky fusion, letting buzzy synths match with gritty guitars, bass, and a peppy drum pattern that the Boy Sand flows effortlessly over. It's a bit more brash and explosive than his previous material while still retaining that earthy and thoughtful feel. Above all, though, it's a very fun jam that's previewing what will likely be one of 2026's best hip-hop records.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Resonance Frequency
Quotable Lyrics from TWENTYFOURSEVEN
I'm not lying,
Voices in my head that are not mine,
Voices of all kinds, hip-hop, TV, news,
All trying to see me duped, I cannot believe these dudes