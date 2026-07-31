Resonance Frequency – Album by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash

Homeboy Sandman proves every year why he's one of the most consistent spitters in the game, a feat producer Jack Splash houses to great results on their new collaborative album, Resonance Frequency. It's a lean 13-track collection with a lot of funk, flair, flash, and rambunctious energy that sounds as crisp as it does dizzying on occasion. That's thanks in large part to The Boy Sand's dexterous flows and compelling character portraits on here, aided by guests Masta Ace and CeeLo Green. Plus, Splash's beats on here add a lot of color and vibrance to the mix. It's one of the most vivid releases in the H.S. canon as of late, and an easy 2026 standout.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Resonance Frequency
- TWENTYFOURSEVEN
- ARROW
- WEED STORES EVERYWHERE
- SIGNAL (with Masta Ace)
- UH UH
- YEAH YEAH
- WORLD ON FIRE (with CeeLo Green)
- NATURAL HUE
- A1
- GAS
- TAKE TIME
- INNER REALM
- SINUSOIDAL WAVEFORMS