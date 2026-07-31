Resonance Frequency – Album by Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash

"Resonance Frequency" by Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash is a funky and rambunctious highlight of the year.

Homeboy Sandman proves every year why he's one of the most consistent spitters in the game, a feat producer Jack Splash houses to great results on their new collaborative album, Resonance Frequency. It's a lean 13-track collection with a lot of funk, flair, flash, and rambunctious energy that sounds as crisp as it does dizzying on occasion. That's thanks in large part to The Boy Sand's dexterous flows and compelling character portraits on here, aided by guests Masta Ace and CeeLo Green. Plus, Splash's beats on here add a lot of color and vibrance to the mix. It's one of the most vivid releases in the H.S. canon as of late, and an easy 2026 standout.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.