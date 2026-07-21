STILL ACHIN' - Song by Sematary

Sematary is an artist who has played with numerous sounds over the course of his career. As an artist, Sematary has gone through various transitions. With a new album presumably on the horizon, he is attempting to show that he can rap over pretty well anything. On his latest song "STILL ACHIN'," Sematary finds himself in an EDM dance phase. The track sounds like it would pop off at a nightclub from the future. Meanwhile, Sematary's hook is catchy, with his vocals getting into his deeper register. While it's not for everyone, Sematary proves that he is someone worth giving a chance to.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Underground Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from STILL ACHIN'
I'm achin', so tell me what's shakin'
I'm chasin' a bitch like Jason
Chainsaw on me, I'm gon' swing it
Six pain pills, and I'm gon' face it