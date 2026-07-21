STILL ACHIN' - Song by Sematary

Sematary is an artist with an experimental style, and his unique brand of production can be heard on "STILL ACHIN.'"

Sematary is an artist who has played with numerous sounds over the course of his career. As an artist, Sematary has gone through various transitions. With a new album presumably on the horizon, he is attempting to show that he can rap over pretty well anything. On his latest song "STILL ACHIN'," Sematary finds himself in an EDM dance phase. The track sounds like it would pop off at a nightclub from the future. Meanwhile, Sematary's hook is catchy, with his vocals getting into his deeper register. While it's not for everyone, Sematary proves that he is someone worth giving a chance to.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!