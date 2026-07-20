Out The Mud - Album by MudBaby Ru

MudBaby Ru is an artist from West Memphis, Arkansas, who has been impressing listeners as of late. He always comes through with energetic bangers that can put you in a good mood. On Friday, he gave fans an entire project of that with his new mixtape, Out The Mud. This is a project that features the likes of Key Glock, G Herbo, Skilla Baby, Nardo Wick, and more. The feature list just proves that MudBaby Ru is garnering the respect of his peers. Meanwhile, the music itself continues to excel, and we're excited to dive deeper into these tracks.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Out The Mud
- Let's Talk
- Yumz
- Out The Mud ft. Key Glock
- 300 with Skilla Baby
- Black Truck
- 40 Mo' Reasons
- IDK with PaperRoute Woo
- Skrilla Flow
- Car Freestyle
- Love With A YN
- Gun Class II ft. Nardo Wick & G Herbo
- AP gold
- Hood Designer
- Button
- AutoMud
- Ridin Round
- NO EMOTIONS