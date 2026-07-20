Out The Mud - Album by MudBaby Ru

BY Alexander Cole
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Out The Mud Out The Mud
MudBaby Ru is looking to go on a run, and the West Memphis MC is starting off strong with his latest mixtape, "Out The Mud."

MudBaby Ru is an artist from West Memphis, Arkansas, who has been impressing listeners as of late. He always comes through with energetic bangers that can put you in a good mood. On Friday, he gave fans an entire project of that with his new mixtape, Out The Mud. This is a project that features the likes of Key Glock, G Herbo, Skilla Baby, Nardo Wick, and more. The feature list just proves that MudBaby Ru is garnering the respect of his peers. Meanwhile, the music itself continues to excel, and we're excited to dive deeper into these tracks.

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Out The Mud
  1. Let's Talk
  2. Yumz
  3. Out The Mud ft. Key Glock
  4. 300 with Skilla Baby
  5. Black Truck
  6. 40 Mo' Reasons
  7. IDK with PaperRoute Woo
  8. Skrilla Flow
  9. Car Freestyle
  10. Love With A YN
  11. Gun Class II ft. Nardo Wick & G Herbo
  12. AP gold
  13. Hood Designer
  14. Button
  15. AutoMud
  16. Ridin Round
  17. NO EMOTIONS
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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