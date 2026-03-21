Out The Mud - Song by MudBaby Ru featuring Key Glock

MudBaby Ru has joined forces with Key Glock for a brand-new track called "Out The Mud," and it's a banger.

MudBaby Ru is looking to have a monstrous 2026. One of the best ways to do that is to establish yourself early on, drop some bangers, and deliver dope collaborations. So far, the artist is clearly meeting the moment. On Friday, he dropped off a brand-new track with Key Glock, simply titled "Out The Mud." It is a song with some smooth production and some great rapping. MudBaby Ru and Key Glock have solid chemistry here, and the production fits their rapping style perfectly. Everything is coming together on this track, and they clearly have a few more collabs in them. Definitely give this track a listen today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!