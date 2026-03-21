Out The Mud - Song by MudBaby Ru featuring Key Glock

MudBaby Ru is looking to have a monstrous 2026. One of the best ways to do that is to establish yourself early on, drop some bangers, and deliver dope collaborations. So far, the artist is clearly meeting the moment. On Friday, he dropped off a brand-new track with Key Glock, simply titled "Out The Mud." It is a song with some smooth production and some great rapping. MudBaby Ru and Key Glock have solid chemistry here, and the production fits their rapping style perfectly. Everything is coming together on this track, and they clearly have a few more collabs in them. Definitely give this track a listen today.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Out The Mud
I got this shit out the mud, baby
Been gang, got it on me, you must be crazy
Riding around sicked up in a Mercedes (Aye)
I'ma go and get it, I ain't never been lazy