Can I Kick It? - Song by DJ Premier & Samara Cyn

DJ Premier and Samara Cyn just came through with a cover of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?" and it is an Amazon Exclusive.

Major League Soccer is looking to capitalize on the World Cup's success. Americans are tapped into the sport on a wide scale, which could mean the MLS sees a huge boost in its numbers. Today, the league is launching its "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here" marketing campaign. This includes an Amazon Original track from Samara Cyn and DJ Premier . As you will hear, this is a cover of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?"

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!