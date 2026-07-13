Can I Kick It? - Song by DJ Premier & Samara Cyn

Major League Soccer is looking to capitalize on the World Cup's success. Americans are tapped into the sport on a wide scale, which could mean the MLS sees a huge boost in its numbers. Today, the league is launching its "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here" marketing campaign. This includes an Amazon Original track from Samara Cyn and DJ Premier. As you will hear, this is a cover of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?"
"To cover a timeless classic of A Tribe Called Quest's record is an honor to be trusted to present it. I spoke with Q-Tip to let him know that—because the original is already a masterpiece," said DJ Premier.
You can check out this new track below.
Release Date: July 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A