Blame - Song by Rx Papi

Rx Papi has a cult following, and over the weekend, he dropped off two new tracks, one of which is called "Blame."

Rx Papi is an artist who has certainly become a fan favorite online. He has a cult following, and whenever he drops, you know there is going to be some support thrown behind him. On his latest song, "Blame," the artist gets introspective over some somber production from Whosdynasty. He comes through with some autotuned vocal lines, with the melodies becoming a standout feature of the track. Overall, it is another song where Rx Papi's personality and songwriting ability shine. You can check it out below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!