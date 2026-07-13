Blame - Song by Rx Papi

Rx Papi is an artist who has certainly become a fan favorite online. He has a cult following, and whenever he drops, you know there is going to be some support thrown behind him. On his latest song, "Blame," the artist gets introspective over some somber production from Whosdynasty. He comes through with some autotuned vocal lines, with the melodies becoming a standout feature of the track. Overall, it is another song where Rx Papi's personality and songwriting ability shine. You can check it out below.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A