For You - Song by Beenie Man & Snoop Dogg featuring Kemar McGregor, Elephant Man, D'Yani, Tifa, Shaniel Muir, Vanessa Bling, Stefflon Don, Kraff, Pamputtae

Snoop Dogg and Beenie Man have joined forces on a cultural experience with the help of some of the biggest artists in the world.

Kemar McGregor, Beenie Man , Snoop Dogg , Elephant Man , D'Yani, Tifa, Shaniel Muir, Vanessa Bling, Stefflon Don, Kraff, and Pamputtae have all teamed up for an incredible crossover celebration of culture. The new song "For You" is one that merges various different sounds and lends a voice to a plethora of incredibly talented artists. It also just contains some immaculate summer vibes, and we recommend you check this out today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!